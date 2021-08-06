Cases of COVID-19 have spiked in Horry County over the last week, with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reporting the county had 400 new cases as of Wednesday.
Of those 400 cases, 311 are confirmed and 89 are probable, according to DHEC data released on Friday.
The figure is a jump from the nearly 230 cases reported by DHEC on Tuesday.
Horry County saw its last big spike with cases in December with about 485 cases reported in a single day.
DHEC reports 602 deaths due to the virus in Horry County since the start of the pandemic. The county has had more than 43,600 cases in total and 2,316 hospitalizations. As of Friday, nearly 480,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the county since the start of the pandemic.
