By KATHY ROPP
What was expected to be the final round for shareholders in the Conway Golf Club settlement has been postponed indefinitely, leaving shareholders still not knowing how much their shares are worth or when they might collect.
Myrtle Beach attorney Douglas M. Zayicek said the meeting in front of newly-seated Master in Equity Alan Clemmons, scheduled for July 20, was canceled due to an emergency with Myrtle Beach CPA Edward Farmer, who has been handling the task of determining who the rightful shareholders are, how much each share is worth and when shareholders might get their checks.
At this point, there are unofficial estimates that each share could run from $756 to $1,256, depending on outstanding expenses and refunds for taxes overpaid to the state and federal governments.
Zayicek said the July 20th court date was intended to be the time that the judge would learn about things like the steps that have been taken so far, the problems they have run into and what to do about possible shareholders they haven’t heard from.
According to Zayicek, the Master wants to put all of the information available on the record before making a decision on how the money will be disbursed.
Clemmons stepped into the master’s job in February and into the middle of this quagmire that up to that point was being overseen by the former Master Cynthia Howe.
Zayicek said they had intended to spend the entire day on July 20 going over a number of issues to establish who the rightful shareholders are and what bills remain to be paid. They also planned to take any complaints that people have about the way the case has been handled or if anyone wanted to offer changes that needed to be reviewed.
The plan then was to disburse the checks to people that they were confident were rightful shareholders. The rest of the money would be placed in another account to hold until they were confident that everyone’s situations had been reviewed and their questions answered. The proposal was to send any remaining funds to the shareholders in a second check.
The attorney said the job of disbursing the money properly has been extremely difficult because the situation is a first of its kind. They even called for help from the S.C. Attorney General’s Office that also had never handled a similar case.
“It’s brand new,” he said of this type of case.
Zayicek said the problem was also exacerbated by their not knowing some of the people on the list, whether they’re living or dead and, if they’re living, where they might be now, because the list dates back to 1939.
“It’s been this just 30-days, 60-days over and over…It’s up to the court. It’s not up to me in any shape or form,” he said.
The original list released in the case showed 1,710 shares of stock with the vast majority of shareholders owning only one share.
There are 27 who are listed as owning four shares, 10 owning six each, one owning 20; one owning 53; one owning 195.75; and one owning 267.7.
The Master’s office originally held $1.5 million, but outstanding expenses and an employee’s lawsuit settlement caused that number to be reduced.
Zayicek said he isn’t sure of the exact numbers, but thinks there is about $1,800 in the account with 1,500 outstanding shares to be divided among about 400 shareholders.
The club closed in March of 2018 saying it was insolvent.
The settlement process started when Beverly Homes won a bid to buy the former course for $2.05 million. The court later dropped that figure to $1.625 million after an appraisal of the property was released.
Beverly estimated at that time that the 66-acre site could hold as many as 180 to 200 single-family homes. An updated plan reviewed, but not given final approval by the city, shows a possible 152 homes.
Zayicek called Clemmons the “gatekeeper.”
“It’s really going to depend on him. He controls the purse strings,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.