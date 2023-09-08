The phrase “there is strength in numbers” was never more evident than at the Horry County Planning Commission meeting Thursday evening.
A developer wanted to rezone a 1.61 acre parcel near the intersection of Highway 707 and Holmestown Road from residential to AG3 that allows a wide array of commercial opportunities.
Dan Parker of Earthworks Group representing the developer said there were plans for a trade shop with the accompanying storage areas for the parcel.
But members of the Greater Burgess Community Association spoke out against the move citing traffic and drainage issues as major reasons not to change the zoning designation.
Parker had originally asked for the plan to be deferred to a later meeting saying he wanted a chance to talk to some of the neighbors to try to convince them not to oppose the rezoning. But the commissioners said folks had shown up to discuss the issue and they wanted to at least have the public hearing on the matter, if not the actual vote. Parker agreed to remove his deferral request and go ahead with his presentation.
Parker said the parcel is surrounded by other businesses and it made the most sense to rezone it.
“No one can doubt this is a commercial hub,” he said. “The trade shop will not be bringing in a ton of traffic.”
He said with the configuration of the property, it would never be suitable for a residence, especially with 23,000 vehicles passing in front of it every day.
Parker added that he had talked to neighboring resident Richard Knox about his concerns and suggested the developer would put up a white fence to add more separation between his property and the trade shop.
Knox said he never agreed to the rezoning and did not want to see more commercial development encroaching into the residential areas.
“Everything is saturated here,” Knox said. “It should remain residential. The Burgess Community Association Board of Directors opposes any more zoning changes like this.”
Howard McPherson a member of the association’s board of directors said experiences in recent years have made Burgess community residents leery of any zoning changes.
“The developers come in, crapping on the ground then leave,” he said.
Commissioner Joey Ray whose district includes the Burgess area said he could not go along with the rezoning change. The rest of the commissioners went along with him and voted to turn down the request.
Knox said he thought the commission’s vote was “the just thing to do. We already have too much commercial there and I think this was the right thing to do.”
Though the planning commission gave a recommendation against the rezoning, Horry County Council will make the final decision. Council would have to take three votes in favor of the rezoning in order for it to be finalized.
