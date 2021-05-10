With the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane season right around the corner, Horry County officials are already preparing for possible storms that could impact the Grand Strand this summer and fall.

“We are already underway with our planning. We have been since early January,” said Randy Webster, director of Horry County Emergency Management.

Webster added that his team has been working with both local and state partners ahead of the upcoming storm season.

While hurricane season is supposed to begin on June 1, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) and NOAA will be releasing forecasts for the upcoming season a few weeks earlier than usual. The NHC will released its forecast on May 15 while NOAA is set to release its forecast five days later.

“The trend the last several years, we’ve had weak systems develop,” Steven Pfaff of the National Weather Service in Wilmington said.

For the last three Atlantic Hurricane seasons, the first tropical storm system formed in May, with the earliest system forming last year on May 16, 2020. For the past six years, the first tropical system formed before the official start of the hurricane season.

From 2010 to last year, the first tropical system to form before the official start of hurricane season happened seven times compared to the four times that it happened between 2000 and 2009. It is because of that uncertainty that Pfaff said officials are monitoring these weather patterns “all the time.”

“We’ve had hurricanes form in January before,” Pfaff said, referring to Hurricane Alex, which formed on January 12, 2016, and became the first hurricane to form in January in over six decades.

Pfaff said that the earlier release of this information helps forecasters get ahead of the possibility of an early system instead of “trying to spin up their operations quickly.”

The Grand Strand has been no stranger to tropical systems rolling through our area in the past six years. From the super flooding event in 2015 to hurricanes Matthew and Florence in 2016 and 2018, respectively, the area has certainly seen its fair share of hurricane force winds, deluges of rainfall and substantial flooding.

According to research released on April 8 from Colorado State University’s tropical weather and climate research, the forecast probability of a name storm impacting our area is 55%. The forecast probability of a hurricane impact is 30%. According to the research, there is a 6% probability of a major hurricane (Category 3 or higher) hitting our county this year. While Horry County is fourth in forecast probability of a named storm impacting our area — behind Charleston County (59%), Colleton County (57%), and Jasper County (56%) — the county does lead the way with the highest probability of hurricane impact this season.

Though the probability of our area getting hit by a major hurricane is in the single digits, the threat is still out there. The last time there were no major hurricanes during the Atlantic hurricane season was 2013.

With summer right around the corner, that also means a surge in tourists are expected to visit the Grand Strand over the next five months. Officials have said that this summer will be “one of the busiest summers” in history. According to a 2021 Tripadvisor study, Myrtle Beach ranks third in most popular tourism destinations this summer. Myrtle Beach trailed only the iconic locations of Cancun, Mexico and Orlando, Florida, even betting out places such as Las Vegas and Miami.

It’s that recognition that local officials are taking into consideration when it comes to planning for evacuations should a storm make its way to the area.

“How [hurricane season] is going to play into the numbers, we’re not quite sure with all the visitors that may be here,” Webster said. “We will keep that in the forefront as we move forward. It’s always on our minds as we start looking at potential evacuation issues.”

With the COVID-19 pandemic still lingering, Webster said the county is taking those precautions into consideration when it comes to shelters.

“We made adjustments last year for [COVID-19] and those same plans are rolling forward into this year ad well,” Webster said.

Webster noted that with COVID-19 comes the challenge of less capacity due to social distancing protocols. Still, Webster remains confident in his team.

“As far as an emergency management standpoint, we’re in good shape and I think we’ve addressed all the issues that, at this point, we’re aware of.”

When it comes to the subject of pets, Webster said the only “recognized service animals” are allowed in shelters. Webster added that Horry County Emergency Management does have a “contingency plan in place” just in case there are residents who cannot find places to board their pets in the event of an evacuation.

“We have very limited capabilities to address that,” Webster said. “It’s just the way it is.”

Webster said that if coming to a shelter is your only alternative, he suggests to “try to come up with a plan for your pet.”

“We just don’t have to the capability here to work with the pet sheltering issue,” Webster said.