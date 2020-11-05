Horry County officials are looking to make improvements along Socastee Creek to help ease some local flooding issues.
Officials are seeking federal funding for two projects at the creek projected to cost over $2 million.
“I really like it,” Horry County Stormwater Manager Thom Roth said Wednesday during the county’s stormwater advisory board meeting.
The projects are two of several options outlined in a study looking at flood risk and mitigation strategies in the Socastee Creek watershed.
The county wants to reduce water buildup in the creek during large storms.
The first project is adding a 40-foot wide, 7.5-foot tall culvert under McCormick Road near the span bridge.
“By adding this culvert, we would decrease the water surface elevation of a 100-year storm by about a foot and a half in the McCormick Road area,” Roth said.
The work will allow water to flow more easily during larger storms instead of damming up.
“It'll be able to … have water pass through, Roth said.
Roth said the enhancement will help in “the downstream areas, which is where our biggest issues were.”
The second initiative is creating a 90-foot floodplain bench spanning from one of the weirs at the creek to the Fantasy Harbour area.
A floodplain bench is a low-lying area built along a body of water that temporarily stores floodwater.
The county is seeking funding through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s new Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities program.
“Let's go ahead and push forward,” Roth said.
Roth estimates adding the culvert will cost roughly $700,000 while the bench project has an estimated price tag of roughly $1.5 million.
The county is meeting with a consultant and will work toward obtaining the needed permits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.