The area of Cultra Road and Cochran Street won’t be annexed into the City of Conway and, at least for now, will stay predominantly residential after three members of a 106-year-old Conway woman’s family pleaded her case before the Conway City Council Monday night.
Nephew Henry Stanley, who lives on Cochran Street, told council he doesn’t want more traffic on that road for the safety of his Aunt Daisy Stanley.
Owners of property one down from the corner of Cochran Street and Cultra Road had asked for a neighborhood commercial zoning for that lot, which allows a large number of business types including doctors’ offices, religious meeting places, beauty shops, Laundromats, convenience stores, grocery stores, ice cream shops, gift shops, tobacco shops, furniture repair and showrooms, fitness centers, hotels, motels, adult day care, childcare, funeral homes and many more.
Stanley also worries that more businesses in the area will draw crime.
Ms. Stanley’s grandson, Darryl Stanley, who also lives on Cochran Street, said the Cochran area is one of Conway oldest Black communities and reminded council that adjacent to and across the street is the Sunhouse convenience store where there was a murder about five years ago.
Marjorie Franklin, Ms. Stanley’s daughter, said the change in zoning will make the road where her mother walks dangerous and she doesn’t want her to get hurt.
She said the area has been residential since before she was born and her grandfather once had a large farm there.
Councilman Larry White told council that this area has been a quiet neighborhood for years and asked them to consider if it was their mother, grandmother or great-grandmother who lived there.
Councilman Alex Hyman said he grew up fishing in that area and agreed with the others that a neighborhood commercial zone wouldn’t be best for the residents.
The owner had also asked for annexation into the city, so now it will stay in the county, and the city’s planning director Allison Hardin said county officials will be able to rezone it if they choose.
Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy wondered if the county’s rules would be less stringent, to which Hardin answered, “I think our rules are better.”
City Administrator Adam Emrick said owners can ask now for a different zoning, but they will have to stay in the county to ask for a commercial zone.
Council then voted unanimously against the changes.
New political sign rules
Conway has changed its rules regarding political signs so instead of allowing them to be up 60 days before an election, they can be up only 30 days and they must be taken down within seven days after the election, according to Conway planner Jessica Hucks.
The signs can stay up if a candidate is in a runoff, but again they have to be down seven days after the vote.
She says candidates can be fined if they don’t meet the deadlines.
She also said that part of the goal of the new sign ordinance is to cut the number of billboards in the city limits.
COVID’s back
City Administrator Adam Emrick said COVID is spiking again among city employees. As of Friday, there were 40 city employees with positive tests and 50 who had been exposed. There were 14 waiting for their test results and two in quarantine.
Conway’s growing
City Administrator Adam Emrick also told council that with 25.2 square miles, Conway is now the largest city in Horry County.
Conway SuperStars
This year’s Conway SuperStars competition will be held Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. in the McCown Auditorium.
FEMA update
City Administrator Adam Emrick told Conway City Council that the city has now used FEMA funds to purchase 43 properties for a total of $12 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.