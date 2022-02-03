About 50 people attended two public input sessions giving suggestions for improving Downtown Conway, but it wasn’t until two environmentalists began sharing their ideas for the River City that the planner leading the discussion began to show some excitement.
Sadie Thomas and April O’Leary talked about convincing citizens to use environmentally-sensitive practices on their homes; billing Conway as the Monarch City (a Monarch being a butterfly) or the Heart City USA; and creating a flood-friendly, environmental and non-traditional playground with outdoor kitchen, fountains, art, tree houses and splash pads.
O’Leary said her 10-year-old son sent the request for this, in the fashion of Heritage Garden’s Hidden Hollow, an educational, nature-based attraction, in Massachusetts.
As for the Monarch butterflies, ideas included a downtown mural showing the butterflies and efforts to attract them.
Irene Dumas Tyson, the director of master planning for Boudreaux, the Columbia company that Conway has hired to help with the five-year development plan, called the ideas coming out of Thursday’s session different.
“It seems like a lot of stuff could come together for this,” she said.
O’Leary and Thomas also suggested using flooded property bought by the city for nature-based gardens. They’d like to see more permeable pavement; warnings for residents about when to get out if their homes if they are about to be flooded; restoration of Crabtree Swamp; native plants for nature-based solutions; green gardens; and encouragement for people to have green roofs and to become involved in flood prevention.
Others at the meeting wanted a seamless connection between Conway and the riverwalk; more and better launches for boaters; and partnerships with farmers to grow necessary plants.
There were suggestions that Conway bill itself as the Monarch Capital of the World and Heart City USA where CPR could be taught and health stations would be easy to get to.
Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy liked billing Conway as the Greatest Surprise City, apparently based on all the surprises that Downtown Conway has offered recently – pumpkins in trees; lights on the water tower; and a fire truck over Conway’s Main Street Bridge flying an American flag to commemorate Sept. 11.
“What I’m hearing from y’all is it can happen,” Tyson said.
After the completion of two sessions focusing on citizen input, City Administrator Adam Emrick said the most surprising thing to him was that most of the suggestions were not about Downtown Conway, which is the focus area for this week’s planning, but were about other areas of town.
At Wednesday’s meeting, things the group pointed out that make Conway unique are its architecture, trees, a feeling of family and coziness, the river, the riverwalk (which they want to see extended to S.C. 905), the sidewalks and alleys, the church bells, the citizens’ hospitality and friendliness, and generational businesses.
Things they’d like to see in Conway are more handicapped parking, golf cart parking, having businesses stay open on Sunday, past 5 on other days and Saturday afternoons.
It was pointed out that it’s hard for some business owners to work seven days a week, plus add more hours, and that downtown districts in Savannah and Charleston close at 5 p.m.
Suggestions also included a downtown bathroom facility, more attention to flood control, art studios and one-way traffic on Laurel and Elm streets, more downtown residents, a really nice hotel, a Bodega-like business, nice street lights, a bookstore and some type of amusement business with something like arcade games
Areas that they believe are sacrosanct are Kingston Presbyterian Church, Conway City Hall, the historic Horry County Courthouse, Third Avenue between Kingston and Main Street, the Peanut Warehouse, Fifth and Main and more.
When they were encouraged to think big and bold, their ideas included another bridge; a loop around the city; a bicycle loop around the city and one that connects downtown to Coastal Carolina University without using a boat; a train that goes to Myrtle Beach; a train station; and shops and restaurants all along the river similar to Georgetown.
Former Conway city councilman Tom Anderson resurrected the idea of turning the Santee Cooper property into a nice area complete with a convention center and deep marina suitable for large boats with people who might want to stay for the winter. A large multiuse Farmer’s Market/pavilion, open on Friday nights and Saturday mornings.
The person who suggested this pointed to a similar one in Orlando, Fla., that includes swings and benches and serves as a gathering place for family and friends.
Another request was for tennis courts and another for pickleball courts.
One person suggested housing CCU’s master’s program in Downtown Conway.
After Thursday’s session, Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy said the event proved how important public input can be.
“I was really hopeful based on some of the things I heard and Just sort of agreed that they could all be what Conway could be,” she said.
She also liked Thursday’s focus on the environment.
The Boudreaux team will present its plan for Conway for the next five years Friday at 3 p.m. The public is invited. All of the sessions are being held in the city’s new Planning and Zoning office at the corner of Laurel Street and Second Avenue.
Enter through the back door.
