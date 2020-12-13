Will a new song — one with a thumping bass and catchy hook — come from downtown and be heard throughout Myrtle Beach’s neighborhoods?
That’s what city leaders are banking on as the council agreed to establish a nonprofit group primarily made up of downtown business and property owners.
The city drew the musical staff last year by adopting the downtown master plan outlining ways to grow and connect parts of the city. The treble clef anchoring the staff is the partnership with Coastal Carolina University, Withers Swash, the boardwalk and the ocean.
The nonprofit One Grand Strand (OGS) is writing the notes of how to manage and fund stanzas of this collaboration. That duet, they hope, will lure developers to build and those developments will lead to a chorus of housing, new businesses and a younger crowd to fill in the harmony.
“There are decades worth of unfulfilled plans,” OGS’ CEO Michael Clayton said.
Overseeing the collaboration will be a board made of private citizens that is expected to make recommendations to the city on downtown projects and ways to fund the projects.
OGS formed voluntarily last year and hired a pair of firms based out of New York City to create a vision for the city’s opportunity zones bounded by 20th Avenue North, 3rd Avenue North and Canal Street, King Street, Washington Street, Robert M. Grissom Parkway and the ocean.
The group hopes to create the crescendo of a safe, family-friendly district: one that’s more walkable and bikeable as well as attractive to investors, students, families and vacationers.
The plan has many small-scale, short term projects that aim make the new downtown the city’s magnum opus.
But the new place management organization, or PMO, won’t be DRC 2.0, city leaders said.
The Downtown Development Corporation (DRC) was a nonprofit branch of city government that bought and sold downtown property. It was funded by parking meter revenue and used a loan pool to buy property.
“To a large degree, the DRC was really a planning effort,” City Manager John Pedersen said. “I see the placemaking organization as being much more hands on, much more action focused and much more involved in the implementation of concrete plans that have already been formed or are being formed and less kind of philosophical ‘It would be nice to do this someday.’”
Formed in 1999, the DRC was tasked with implementing a downtown master plan. It was dissolved in 2019 after the new downtown master plan was adopted.
“That was really the one of the reasons why the DRC decided that it had basically finished its core duty,” Pedersen said. “They felt like they had gotten the downtown plan to the point where they really needed. We really [need] to focus on the implementation.”
The new group will be tasked with partnering with the city and other groups and identifying opportunities for investment and redevelopment.
The PMO will have operational and developmental responsibilities.
It will supervise the downtown ambassador program and run events aimed at activating the downtown area.
It will also partner with the city on development opportunities.
When it comes to the actual development, Pedersen said that he expects the PMO to, for the most part, rely on the city and private sector partners for financing.
“When you have a clear and compelling vision and clear leadership, the money follows,” said James Lima of James Lima Planning and Development.
The goal is to create more jobs, particularly ones that aren’t tourism-related, in addition to more housing in the downtown to attract a younger crowd to work, live and play.
By helping small businesses succeed and tying in with planning efforts already underway by the city, this can help create the next generation of great residents and breathe new life into the downtown.
As for those current efforts?
It’s the planned performing arts theater on Main Street that could be constructed by July 2022.
The rail-to-trail project proposed by the city.
The eMYRge co-working space on 9th Avenue North.
The small business incubator at the former Charlie’s Place site.
“Our nonprofit was created out of a series of conversations among us where we were concerned about the Myrtle Beach brand and about a general sense that Myrtle Beach didn’t seem to be headed in the right direction,” Clayton said. “Why did we feel that way? The answer is really simple. Our kids were leaving. Our grown, educated kids were leaving and going to Charlotte or Atlanta or Austin or other places [such as] Asheville, Greenville. ... Those other places had vibrant downtowns and jobs beyond tourism.”
All parts of the downtown are meant to be pieces of the same puzzle.
The new downtown looks to tie together Myrtle Beach’s natural assets, including the oceanfront and Withers Swash, and to connect these to the Intracoastal Waterway through a proposed bike and pedestrian trail.
Third Avenue North will be a connector, and Broadway Street is to be used as a corridor that links to a proposed Withers Swash Greenway.
The vision itself sees the potential for mixed use development on Broadway Street. Think homes above small shops or other businesses.
Part of the idea is to also highlight the boardwalk and waterfront in people’s minds.
The firm’s found there are parts of the boardwalk they believe are really successful and others that aren’t so much.
“Somehow we need to connect this boardwalk and the waterfront back into the rest of the fabric of the downtown,” Lima said.
Across the downtown, you could see more small-scale residential buildings, townhouses, restored single-family or two-family homes, depending on where you are. Larger homes could be converted to have other uses or residences could have accessory dwellings.
OGS sees an academic corridor along Chester Street connecting the university to the heart of downtown at 9th Avenue North.
Within the campus area, there might be a cluster of other complementary buildings: take student and faculty housing for example.
The Chester Street corridor itself can be lined with a mixture of academic and non-academic buildings.
The new organization that's forming could be funded through a municipal improvement district, tax increment financing and/or philanthropic contributions, corporate sponsorships or services.
Lima said the difference between the new group and the DRC is that this time around it will be led by private industry. Rather than heavily controlled by government, property owners and others come together and can receive guidance from other entities. The model is less reliant on government and not as susceptible to the unpredictability of political terms.
“I appreciate the financial input from the private sector,” city councilman Gregg Smith said Tuesday. “What this is is a continuation of our plan, and it’s just additional detail that the taxpayers did not have to pay for.”
Now, the city manager will create a draft business plan that includes a proposed budget and funding sources to support the new PMO.
The council will consider adopting the plan by February.
The city manager will also develop an advanced implementation plan with recommendations based on progress made so far.
The new group’s board is to be made up of 11 downtown property or business owners, four government officials (three from the city and one from Horry county) and three members who don’t work in government, including at least one from the Grand Strand.
The group is to have four full-time staff members: a president/CEO, marketing director, events and operations manager and an administrative assistant.
The new vision for the downtown itself hones in on building a knowledge industry.
The firms hired by OGS discovered Myrtle Beach’s main zip code (29577) is in economic distress with a concerning poverty rate.
Its population is sparse, and the downtown has a higher-than-average crime rate. Rather than the city just policing its way out of its current state, OGS wants to find ways to change behavior through changes in the environment.
Also, many adults in the city don’t work or have a high school diploma, and several homes are vacant.
The pandemic exposed how vulnerable a tourism-reliant economy is.
A seasonal tourist economy is one that underperforms and affected by weather events.
Planners discovered that the data on Myrtle Beach contrasts what’s happening at other cities across the U.S., which is a resurgence in downtown investment coupled with surging populations and more housing and office buildings there.
“You're at a tipping point,” Lima said. “There's no option to do nothing.”
Healthy downtowns drive city economies, make outsized contributions to tax revenue and help a city compete for talent and resources while also improving a city’s image. Typically, residents are younger and better educated.
The firms found the city lacks economic diversity and office jobs as well as arts and culture spaces, public parks and cafes.
“There's no reason why a place that has infinitely better weather than prosperous cities in northern United States can't have a year-round, well-performing income,” Lima said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.