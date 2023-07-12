The Horry County Coroner's Office has released a computer generated composite of the unknown pedestrian who was struck in a hit-and-run on May 27 in Myrtle Beach in hopes of identifying him.

Tamara Willard, chief deputy coroner, said the office wants to reunite the man with his family.

"I will add that he was not found in any database locally nor federally when we ran his fingerprints and we are still roughly 5 months away from receiving a DNA profile," Willard said in an email Wednesday.

The deadly crash happened near 9440 North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach. A dark-colored SUV was traveling north when it struck and killed the pedestrian, the South Carolina Highway Patrol reports.

After exhausting all avenues in trying to identify the victim, the office released a photo of the tattoo on the man's right bicep that states "U.S. Army."

Willard said the pedestrian is a white man, weighing 170 lbs and 5-foot, 9-inches to 5-foot, 11-inches tall.

He is believed to be in his late 40s to 60s and has light brown or sandy blonde hair, a mustache and goatee that are all graying.

Anyone with information on his identification should call the coroner's office at 843-915-5110.