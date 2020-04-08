A 20-year-old man was fatally shot near Conway early Tuesday morning, authorities said.
He was identified as Tybius Owens, according to a news release from Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.
Owens died at his home on Ida Lane around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday from injuries he suffered in the shooting.
The Horry County Police Department is investigating the homicide.
Patrol officers, detectives, crime scene investigators and police dogs were called to Ida Lane in relation to the incident, officials said.
No arrests have been announced in connection with the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Horry County police tip line at 843-915-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.
