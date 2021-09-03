A 72-year-old Galivants Ferry man died in a wreck on S.C. 90 Thursday night, authorities said.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said the name of the victim will be released when his next of kin has been notified.
Horry County Fire Rescue Crews responded to the motorcycle-versus-vehicle collision in Little River just before 8:15 p.m., according the agency's Facebook page. The post said that the motorcycle had caught fire and was later extinguished.
Lance Cpl. Nicholas Pye of the S.C. Highway Patrol said a 2016 Nissan sedan was traveling east on S.C. 90 when it collided with a 2017 Harley Davidson that was heading west.
Troopers have not said what caused the crash, which happened near Bruin Lane
The driver of the Nissan was transported to a local hospital with injuries, Pye said. The driver of the motorcycle sustained fatal injuries.
North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety assisted with the response.
Check back for updates.
