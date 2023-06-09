The Horry County Coroner's Office said the department has exhausted all avenues in trying to identify a man who was killed in a hit-and-run collision in the Myrtle Beach area on May 27. Now the department is hoping the public can help in identifying the victim.

The deadly crash happened around 10:25 p.m. May 27 on North Kings Highway near Cove Drive, authorities said. A dark-colored SUV was traveling north when it struck and killed the pedestrian.

"We have exhausted all avenues we have and need the public’s help in identifying this individual," Chief deputy coroner Tamara Willard said in a release.

Willard said the pedestrian is a white man, weighing 170 lbs and 5-foot, 9-inches to 5-foot, 11-inches tall.

He is in his late 40s to 60s and has light brown or sandy blonde hair, a mustache and goatee that are all graying, Willard said.

The man has a tattoo on his right bicep that states U.S. Army.

"He has no visible scars but his forearms have evidence of some kind of skin sensitivity," Willard said.

Anyone with any information may call the Horry County Coroner’s Office from Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. 5 p.m. at 843-915-5110 or contact dispatch after hours and on weekends at 842-248-1520.