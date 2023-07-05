A Georgia teenager died after being pulled from the water near 12th Avenue South in Myrtle Beach, according deputy coroner Michelle McSpadden.

Daniel Rowe, 18, from Acworth, Georgia, died on Monday, July 3 at a local hospital.

He was pulled from the water on June 20.

It was ruled an accidental drowning and Rowe had been in the hospital since June 20 and never recovered from being under the water, McSpadden said.