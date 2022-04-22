One of the surfers rescued by Myrtle Beach first responders on April 15 has died from drowning complications, the Horry County Coroner said.
Crews responded to a water rescue last Friday afternoon at 72nd Avenue North.
The Myrtle Beach Fire Department, Myrtle Beach beach patrol officers and lifeguards responded to an initial report that several people needed to be rescued from the waters.
Battalion Chief Marvin Hickman with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said two surfers had to be rescued and both were taken to the hospital. He said about 15 rescue crews responded to the call.
Andrea Renee Brown, 14, and her 15-year-old brother were rescued last Friday, Brown’s stepfather Eric McRay said.
Read the full story here from news partner WMBF.
