A 50-year-old woman died after a wreck Friday morning in Aynor, authorities said.
Cpl. Sonny Collins with the S.C. Highway Patrol said the wreck happened around 8 a.m.
A 2007 Honda Accord was traveling north on 11th Avenue when the car ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
The driver was the vehicle’s only occupant and was not wearing a seat belt.
Zorrein McClary from Aynor died at Conway Medical Center of mass hemorrhage, Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said in a news release.
The wreck remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.
