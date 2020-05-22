A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on U.S. 501 Friday night, authorities said.
She was identified as Nancy Cueto, 77, of Myrtle Beach, Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said in a news release.
Cueto died on scene from her injuries around 8:50 p.m.
Fowler said she had been struck by a vehicle when she tried to cross U.S. 501 near Grand Strand Nissan in Carolina Forest.
The crash remains under investigation.
horrycountypd: 🚨 TRAFFIC ADVISORY 🚨There is heavy traffic in the area of HWY 501 and Carolina Forest Boulevard as emergency crews work a wreck. Long delays are expected.Drivers are asked to use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/392gNbh4Ds— Coastal Carolina FOP (@scfop12) May 23, 2020
