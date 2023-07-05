Five people from New Jersey died in a plane crash in North Myrtle Beach on Sunday, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office.

The victims were the pilot Dr. Joseph Farnese, 66, of Caldwell, New Jersey, Tanique Cheu, 32, and her son Sean Gardner, 7, and 17-year-old Odaycia Edwards, all of East Orange New Jersey, said Tamara Willard, chief deputy coroner. All died at the scene of multiple traumatic and thermal injuries, she said.

Suzette Coleman-Edwards, 42, died at Grand Strand Medical Center at 12:15 p.m. Sunday of traumatic and thermal injuries. She was Odaycia Edwards’ mother, and also from East Orange, New Jersey, Willard said.

The Federal Aviation Administration reports that a single-engine Piper PA-32 went down northwest of the Grand Strand Airport.

Officer Pat Wilkinson with the North Myrtle Beach Police Department said no one in the surrounding area of the crash was injured.

Wilkinson also said that the plane had just taken off from Grand Strand Airport when it crashed. The plane crashed about a minute after takeoff, authorities said.

The plane was registered to Farnese, according to FAA public records.