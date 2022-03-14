A 40-year-old man died early Saturday morning after he was hit by a truck on Kings Highway in the Myrtle Beach area, according to the Horry County Coroner's office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Donald Calderone Jr. died at the scene near the 3900 block of South Kings Highway after getting hit by a 2021 Ford truck around 2 a.m., authorities said.
Calderone Jr. was from Myrtle Beach, according to the coroner's office.
SCHP is investigating the collision.
