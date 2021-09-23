A 35-year-old Tabor City man died from gunshot wounds in the Loris area on Wednesday afternoon, the Horry County Coroner's Office said Thursday.
Latarius Evans was killed in the shooting just before 1 p.m. Wednesday near Bennett Loop in Loris, said Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.
The incident is being investigated as a homicide by the Horry County Police Department.
Check back for updates.
