Adrian Parkway fire

One person is dead following an early morning house fire in the 6200 block of Adrian Parkway, officials said.

 Photo courtesy of HCFR

A 65-year-old woman died in a house fire early Wednesday morning near Conway, authorities said.

She was identified as Lisa Adams from Conway, Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said in a news release. An autopsy was performed Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were called to a structure fire in the 6200 block of Adrian Parkway shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday, Horry County Fire Rescue spokesman Tony Casey said.

The case remains under investigation.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.