The Horry County Coroner's Office has identified the victims in two separate collisions in the Loris area and in North Myrtle Beach this month.
Kenneth Dolby, 73, of North Myrtle Beach, died Friday at a local hospital of injuries sustained in a motorcycle collision on Oct. 2, said Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. The collision occurred near the intersection of Highway 17 and Robert Edge Parkway, she said.
North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety is investigating the collision.
George Allen Jeffords, 35, of Conway, died at a local hospital Saturday evening due to injuries sustained in a moped crash on Oct. 13, McSpadden said. McSpadden said the collision happened on Highway 554 near Loris.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is the investigating agency.
