Horry County Coroner's Office identified the victim of a Thursday night shooting in Loris.
David Gordon Lynn, 34, of Loris, died as a result of the shooting Thursday night, according to Horry County Coroner Robert Edge.
The shooting took place at around 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Speedway gas station at 5370 Broad Street in Loris, Loris Police Chief Gary Buley said in an email. The shooting stemmed from a road rage incident, Buley added.
According to the release, after a pickup truck pulled into the gas station, a second truck following closely behind also pulled in. A person in the second pickup truck, later identified as David Lynn, got out of their vehicle and approached the first pickup truck with what "appeared to be a knife," the release said.
Lynn then opened the door to the first pickup truck, and the driver shot Lynn in self-defense, police added.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found Lynn with a gunshot wound to the upper torso and performed CPR until EMS arrived. Lynn was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
The investigation is still ongoing.
