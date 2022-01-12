A 51-year-old man was shot and killed while standing with friends in the Conway area Monday night, Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said.

Thomas Jordan, of Conway, was shot near the roadway on the 3400 block of Wesley Drive just before 7:30 p.m., Willard said.

Officers responded to Wesley Drive for a shots fired call just before 7:30 p.m. Monday night, according to a police report. When officers arrived on scene, the victim, later identified as Jordan, and a witness were located in the front yard, the report said.

Jordan was pronounced dead at the scene by Horry County EMS, the report said.

Horry County police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said no suspect information was available at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.