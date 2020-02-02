A teen died in a shooting Sunday in Myrtle Beach, authorities said.
He was identified as 14-year-old Anthony Lemay, Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said in a news release. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
Officers responded to the 500 block of 65th Avenue North after the incident was reported at about 5:15 p.m. Sunday, Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Tom Vest said.
Police initially said one person suffered serious injuries and later confirmed the person died.
Vest said police have one person in custody in connection to the case. The person’s name will be released once warrants are served.
Few details have been released about the shooting.
A post sent out by the Myrtle Beach Police Department Facebook page states, "This is a tragic loss of life and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim."
Officials said there is no risk to the community.
The state Law Enforcement Division, Myrtle Beach police and the Horry County Coroner's Office are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the MBPD at 843-918-1382. Callers can remain anonymous.
