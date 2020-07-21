A 45-year-old man died after being struck by a vehicle in Galivants Ferry, authorities said.
Richmond Sheppard of Galivants Ferry died from multiple traumatic injuries at Grand Strand Medical Center Monday night, Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said in a news release. The crash happened early Sunday morning on U.S. 501 at the Floyd Page Road intersection, she said.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.
