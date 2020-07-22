A 57-year-old pedestrian died following a crash in Longs reported early Wednesday morning, authorities said.
Lester Allen Cox from Longs was struck by a vehicle on S.C. 90 near the Strawberry Road intersection just after midnight, Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said in a news release. Cox succumbed to injuries he sustained in the wreck, she said.
Master Trooper Brian Lee with the S.C. Highway Patrol identified the vehicle involved as a Toyota Avalon, which had been heading east. The driver was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.
INCIDENT ALERT!Please avoid the area of Highway 90 and Strawberry Rd. in Longs.#HCFR, @horrycountypd and @SCHP_Troop5 are on the scene of a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident with serious injuries. This call was dispatched to HCFR at 12:14 a.m.SCHP is investigating. pic.twitter.com/rJ2zwr9CJB— Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) July 22, 2020
