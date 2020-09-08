A 43-year-old man died from drowning in Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Chris Dontell.
Dontell said Watonia Owens of Fayetteville, North Carolina, went underwater in the 14th Avenue North area on Sunday evening.
He was pulled from the water, and an ambulance transported him to Grand Strand Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
