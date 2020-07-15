A 23-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash early Wednesday morning in Horry County, authorities said.
He was identified as Brian Cordera, according to a news release from Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy.
Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened around 12:45 a.m.
A 2005 Honda motorcycle heading north on West Beargrass Road struck the side of a 2005 International box truck attempting to cross that road from a private driveway.
The operator of the motorcycle, Cordera, was wearing a helmet. He was ejected from the vehicle due to the crash and died on scene.
The driver of the box truck was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.
The Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.
