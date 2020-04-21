Myrtle Beach police responded after the body of a man was discovered on the beach on April 13.
He was identified as Brice Tyler Smith of Clover, who died from drowning, Horry County Coroner Robert Edge said.
Around 5 p.m. on April 13, officers responded to the report of a deceased person on the beach in the area of 82nd Avenue North, according to Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Tom Vest.
The MBPD is investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.