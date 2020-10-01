The Horry County Coroner's Office on Thursday identified a 50-year-old man whose body was found in a pond in Myrtle Beach Tuesday.
Gregory Scott Hunsucker of Myrtle Beach was found dead in a pond near 65th Avenue North, authorities said.
Authorities do not suspect foul play in Hunsucker's death.
Myrtle Beach police Cpl. Tom Vest said officers responded to a report of a deceased person around 1:30 p.m. Police located the person's body in the water, he said.
(2) comments
With all the murders reported in our area by this source, it would behove residents to become instructed in the proper use & storage of weapons of self defense
This is not a reported murder as yet, it’s a body in a pond; while I may not disagree with your opinions in self defense, I question your Illogical mental leap and consequently your state of mind. You are clearly not a sensible representative of firearm owners.
