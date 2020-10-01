MB Sept 29 2020

A body was found in a pond near 65th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach Tuesday. Photo by Christian Boschult

The Horry County Coroner's Office on Thursday identified a 50-year-old man whose body was found in a pond in Myrtle Beach Tuesday.

Gregory Scott Hunsucker of Myrtle Beach was found dead in a pond near 65th Avenue North, authorities said.

Authorities do not suspect foul play in Hunsucker's death.

Myrtle Beach police Cpl. Tom Vest said officers responded to a report of a deceased person around 1:30 p.m. Police located the person's body in the water, he said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(2) comments

StimULater

With all the murders reported in our area by this source, it would behove residents to become instructed in the proper use & storage of weapons of self defense

Report Add Reply
BigMike

This is not a reported murder as yet, it’s a body in a pond; while I may not disagree with your opinions in self defense, I question your Illogical mental leap and consequently your state of mind. You are clearly not a sensible representative of firearm owners.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.