A 29-year-old Myrtle Beach man died from injuries in a wreck on S.C. 90 early Saturday morning, Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said.
He was identified as Brandon Proveaux. He leaves behind a wife and two children.
Horry County Fire Rescue tweeted the agency responded around 6:15 a.m. to a three-vehicle wreck with injuries in the Conway area. One of the vehicles caught fire.
A tweet said the area of 6300 S.C 90 would be shut down for an extended period and asked for drivers to avoid the area.
The S.C. Highway Patrol and Horry County police also responded.
The area of 6300 Hwy. 90 will be shut down for an extended period of time.#HCFR crews join @SCDPS_PIO and the @horrycountypd at a 3-vehicle accident in which 1 vehicle caught fire.Injuries are reported.Call was dispatched at approximately 6:15 a.m.Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/GyLUVDy1nU— Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) January 18, 2020
