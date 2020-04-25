A 34-year-old man died in a single-vehicle wreck Friday night in the Longs area, authorities said.
He was identified as Henry Jamal Grier from the Conway area, Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said in a news release.
Lance Cpl. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened around 10:30 p.m. near Iree's Way.
A 2012 Dodge Challenger was heading north on S.C. 905 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
The driver, Grier, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the car and sustained fatal injuries. He was the vehicle's only occupant.
Southern said the vehicle caught fire.
The wreck remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.
