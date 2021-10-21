A 49-year-old man died from injuries he sustained in a fire, which broke out after sheriff's deputies attempted to serve an eviction notice in the Longs area Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Andrew Brent Lewis died of injuries from a residential fire incident on Water Tower Road, said Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

Lewis lived in the home, McSpadden said.

The Horry County Sheriff's Office said a man, who barricaded himself after deputies attempted to serve an eviction notice, and a dog were later found dead in a residence off Water Tower Road between Long Bay Road and S.C. 90.

After the man barricaded himself, the incident then turned into an arson investigation after a structure fire, causing heavy smoke, broke out at the scene, said Horry County Chief Deputy Tom Fox.

Deputies arrived on scene about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday when the suspect barricaded himself in the home.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is the primary investigating agency.