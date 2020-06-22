A 32-year-old Marion man died following a single-vehicle wreck last week in Conway, authorities said.
He was identified as Jawan Gregg, who was pronounced dead during pre-dawn hours last Thursday, Horry County Deputy Chris Dontell said in a news release.
The wreck occurred last Wednesday night in the 200 block of Sherwood Drive.
The Conway Police Department is investigating the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.