The coroner's office has identified the 49-year-old man who died after being shot by Horry County police Wednesday night.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy identified him as Wade Phillips, originally Virginia.
In a tweet sent out Wednesday night, the Horry County Police Department confirmed (HCPD) the agency was responding to an incident on Amberwood Court and asked community members to avoid the area.
The state Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced that gunfire was exchanged between Phillips and two officers from the HCPD who had responded to a disturbance call.
Phillips was shot during the confrontation with law enforcement, and he died from his injuries. No Horry County officers were hurt in the shooting.
Interviews are being conducted with the responding officers and others, according to SLED. The state agency is handling the investigation.
Well, Let's defund the Police and then exercise our second amendment right. We can longer tolerate "Police Brutality" but we can exercise our constitutional right to keep and bear arms. Just as I am now exercising my right to freedom of speach.
