A 24-year-old man died in a shooting in Myrtle Beach reported early Monday morning, authorities said.

He was identified as Cadric Elmore Jr. of Greenwood, Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said in a news release. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Tom Vest said officers were called to a shooting in the area of 15th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard around 12:40 a.m.

One person is in custody in connection with the case, and the agency is investigating the homicide.

Anyone who has information, photos or videos is asked to call the MBPD at 843-918-1382. Callers can remain anonymous. One can also email the department at pdsocial@cityofmyrtlebeach.com.

This is one of multiple shootings reported in the Ocean Boulevard area in two days.

Police responded to a shooting around 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of 12th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard that left four people hurt. Six people are in custody in connection to that case.

Two people were also shot on Sunday, May 17 in what police described as a gang-related shooting that occurred on Ocean Boulevard near Mr. Joe White Avenue. Seven people were arrested in connection to that incident.