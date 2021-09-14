A 33-year-old man from Longs was killed in an officer-involved shooting Saturday, said Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.

Tristan Vereen died as a result of a gunshot sustained in the incident, Fowler said.

On Saturday, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper shot a man after a confrontation during a traffic stop. The suspect, later identified as Vereen, was taken to a local hospital where he later died. The trooper was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Master Trooper W.B. Benton was identified as the officer involved in Saturday's deadly incident, South Carolina Highway Patrol announced Monday.

Benton was released from the hospital but will have to undergo surgery for injuries, said Sherri Iacobelli with the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Benton has worked with SCHP since 2010.

The incident remains under investigation by SLED.