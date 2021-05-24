A 32-year-old man died following a shooting in a North Myrtle Beach restaurant parking lot Friday, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office.

Durance McCray of Longs died from injuries sustained during a shooting in the parking lot of Captain Archie's, at 2200 Little River Neck Rd., said deputy coroner Patty Bellamy.

North Myrtle Beach police is investigating after being called to the restaurant about 11:40 p.m. Friday in reference to a homicide.

Authorities found multiple shell casings in the parking lot near the dumpsters, said city spokesperson Pat Dowling.

Officers were notified over the radio that a victim was being treated at Seacoast Medical Center, Dowling said.

An eyewitness saw the suspect shoot into a black BMW at the scene, Dowling said, and the car was found at the hospital with a “significant amount of the victim’s blood in it due to him being transported to the hospital in the vehicle.”

As of Monday, Dowling said no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.