A 23-year-old man died in a shooting Monday night in Myrtle Beach, authorities said.
Quashaun Bromell from Myrtle Beach died of injuries he sustained in the incident, Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said in a news release.
The shooting was reported just before 10 p.m. in the area of the 100 block of North Kings Highway, Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said.
Officers were called to the scene after receiving reports that a person had been shot, according to a news release from the MBPD. That individual "suffered severe gunshot injuries," police said. No other injuries were reported.
Authorities found the victim in a vehicle stopped in the road. Police believe the shooting happened inside the car and that two males fled from the scene following the incident.
Another person who was in the vehicle was not hurt in the shooting. Bromell was pronounced dead at Grand Strand Medical Center.
“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim during this time,” said Myrtle Beach police chief Amy Prock in prepared comments. “We are committed to holding the person or persons responsible for this act of violence accountable.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the MBPD at 843-918-1382. Callers can remain anonymous.
