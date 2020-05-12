A 46-year-old man died in a single-vehicle wreck Thursday night in the Loris area, authorities said.
He was identified as Tommy B. Kempen of Rockingham, North Carolina, Horry County Deputy Coroner Chris Dontell said in a news release.
Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened around 8:15 p.m. near Liberty Church Road.
A 2006 Pontiac G6 heading north on S.C. 9 ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
The driver, Kempen, was wearing a seat belt and died on scene. He was the vehicle's only occupant.
