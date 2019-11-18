The Horry County Coroner's Office has identified a 55-year-old man found dead Monday in Carolina Forest.
The body of Scott Woodridge was discovered in a riser room in the back of the Kroger shopping center, Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said in a news release.
Woodridge was homeless and had permission to stay in the room, Willard's release said.
He had been living in the area for many years, and he died "several days ago."
Authorities do not suspect any foul play is involved in his death.
Horry County Police Department spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov said Monday the agency was responding for a death investigation, and there was no threat to the community.
