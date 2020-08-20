A 51-year-old woman's body was found Thursday morning in North Myrtle Beach's Cherry Grove marsh, authorities said.
She was identified as Malinda Smith of Leesville, South Carolina, Horry County Deputy Coroner Christopher Dontell said in a news release.
"The cause of death appears to be drowning," Dontell's release said.
No foul play is suspected, and an autopsy is set for Friday morning.
North Myrtle Beach police and Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a report of a body in the water around 8 a.m. near the 6200 block of Nixon Street, city spokesman Pat Dowling said.
Dowling said there were no missing person reports in the city, and the woman did not have an ID on her. He said the woman did not appear to have been in the water for very long.
