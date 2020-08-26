A 22-year-old man died in a shooting early Wednesday morning in Longs.
Timothy William Bellamy died on scene, Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said in a news release.
Willard said the shooting happened at an apartment in the 200 block of Sun Colony Boulevard. Bellamy had been living in the home, she said. The street is located off of S.C. 9.
Horry County Police spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov said the shooting happened around 1:35 a.m. Officers responded for reports of a shooting and, according to a police report, found a deceased person later identified as Bellamy in a bedroom.
Police immediately launched a homicide investigation. Authorities took one person into custody, and no one else is wanted by police in connection with the case.
