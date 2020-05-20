A 19-year-old died in a shooting outside of Conway Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.
He was identified as Tristan Sillsbury, Horry County Deputy Coroner Chris Dontell said in a news release. His death has been ruled a homicide.
One person is in custody in connection with the case, Horry County police spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov said.
That person's name will be released once they are formally charged.
The shooting happened in the area of Oak Log Lake Road. Officers were dispatched to the incident around 3 p.m. and found one person with "serious injuries," Moskov said.
Moskov said there is no danger to the public. Community members were asked to use alternate routes while police investigated.
Check back for updates.
