A 19-year-old died after a crash on U.S. 501 Friday morning, authorities said.
She was identified as Kelsey McGhee from Conway, Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said in a news release.
Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:55 a.m.
A 2007 Honda SUV heading south on U.S. 501 near Sparks Toyota in Carolina Forest struck a 2011 Hino truck that was stopped.
Both vehicles' drivers were wearing seat belts.
The driver of the Honda, McGhee, was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center and later died from her injuries.
Please avoid the area of 4855 Highway 501.A 2-vehicle accident with entrapment has traffic backed up, which is likely to be the case for a while.This call was dispatched to #HCFR at 7:55 a.m. @SCHP_Troop5 is also on scene.1 person was transported with serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/5uKna92Urn— Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) May 22, 2020
