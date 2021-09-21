Coroner: Body of missing woman last seen in Myrtle Beach found in Florence County

The body of a missing 21-year-old woman who was last seen in Myrtle Beach has been found in Florence County, according to the Florence County coroner.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed that Sheridan Wahl’s body was found around 8:45 a.m. behind the Hannah-Salem Fire Department on Highway 378 in Pamplico.
Her body will be autopsied at the Medical University of South Carolina on Friday, but no additional details about her death have been released at this time.
Myrtle Beach police opened an investigation into the Wahl’s disappearance on Sunday.
“Our investigation revealed we did not have jurisdiction in this matter, so the case was subsequently transferred to the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED),” the department said in a Facebook post Tuesday.
Wahl’s mother posted on social media, pleading for any information to help her find her daughter.
Wahl, who is from Tampa, Florida, was reportedly in Myrtle Beach to visit her father but never showed up to his house.
According to a police report, Wahl reportedly was on FaceTime with her mother around 1 p.m. while trying to rent a scooter from the Rent Me Superstore in the 300 block of South Ocean Boulevard.
She was denied service for not wearing shoes, the report stated, and told her mother she was returning home.
Wahl was told to spend the night to avoid a long drive home, according to the report. Police say her family has not been able to reach her since, as calls to her phone go straight to voicemail.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Florence County Sheriff’s Officer and the Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating this case.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact SLED at 803-737-9000.
