A 52-year-old died in a single-vehicle collision on Bombing Range Road in the Longs area early Saturday morning, authorities said.
Pedro Torres of Longs died on scene from injuries sustained in the crash on Bombing Range Road and Shag Bark Lane, said Patty Bellamy, Horry County deputy coroner.
The crash happened at 3:40 a.m. after the victim's Toyota sedan ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree, said South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Nick Pye.
The SCHP continues to investigate.
