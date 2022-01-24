A 21-year-old died in a Longs area shooting Sunday afternoon, said Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.
De-Erica Fisher was shot multiple times and died from injuries at the scene, Willard said. The shooting happened at about 1:30 p.m. on S.C. 9 at Pine Needle Drive.
Horry County Police Department is investigating. On Sunday, police said a suspect was in custody.
