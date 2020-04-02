An unexpected recess of the S.C. Legislature, due to COVID-19, could delay the passage of a statewide law that supporters say is designed to simplify business licenses.
S.C. Rep. Allan Clemmons, R-District 107, a co-sponsor of the bill in the House, that passed unanimously, by a vote of 104-0, calls the bill a “time-saving device.”
The House’s passage of the bill has received a positive response from constituents, he said.
“It’s not everything that everybody wants, but it’s a good compromise piece of legislation that, in the end, saves small businesses money by streamlining the process. The state chamber has been behind this from the very beginning. There are quite a few of other groups that are in favor of this change,” he said.
Clemmons said before the bill made its way through the House many of his constituents in the residential homebuilding business were very interested in it because many work in more than one municipality and more than one county that require licenses. He said he was particularly impressed by one person who works in the heating and air-conditioning industry, who told him he works in Horry, Florence and Marion counties and hires one person who does nothing but deal with the company’s multiple business licenses.
The bill originally caused Conway some concern because officials feared that it might cut the city’s revenues from business licenses, which could require a tax increase on property owners to make up the difference.
Conway collects $6 million in business license fees each year, the same amount it collects from property taxes. Together they account for 50 percent of the city’s general fund budget.
Conway City Councilman William Goldfinch worried at first about the bill fearing it would cause a large tax increase to make up for lost revenue, but changed his mind after learning more about the House’s final version.
“Apparently they made a number of revisions, they being the Legislature, to the business license fee change and we’re all good. This is actually going to benefit us better. It’s going to make it easier for us to collect it. They made some major changes that were not initially proposed so this sounds like a win-win for us,” he said.
One person still holding out hope that the bill will pass this session is Ted Pitts, president and CEO of the S.C. Chamber of Commerce.
He’d like to see the General Assembly deal with more than just its budget and take up important legislation like this one.
He’d like to see the new rules in effect by this summer.
He says supporters of the bill are trying to make life simpler for South Carolina’s businesses, particularly small businesses. The bill, as written, calls for a central online portal where businesses can go to find exactly how much they owe including all of their South Carolina locations will be compiled in one itemized charge. Businesses can pay with credit cards, and the computer will credit the correct amount to the governments of each location. The State never touches the money, according to Pitts.
Pitts thinks the new, simpler process will increase business compliance.
The S.C. Chamber has strongly supported the business license changes from the beginning.
According to that group’s information, South Carolina has 231 municipalities and nine counties that charge business licenses. Horry County is one of them. (See P. A1)
Fewer than one-third of these municipalities use a uniform law and process to assess the tax, making compliance for businesses incredibly difficult, according to the state chamber.
Other groups that support the bill are the S.C. Associated General Contractors, National Federation of Independent Businesses, S.C. Department of Agriculture, S.C. Realtors, S.C. Retail Association, Palmetto Agribusiness Council, S.C. Association of Heating and Air Conditioning, S.C. Farm Bureau, S.C. Home Builders Association, S.C. Restaurant and Lodging Association, Equipment Leasing and Finance Association, S.C. Manufacturers Alliance, S.C. Forestry Association, Carolinas Ready Mixed Concrete Association and Mechanical Contractors Association of S.C.
Pitts said the bill has passed a Senate subcommittee and is set to go before the full Senate Finance Committee, where he thinks it will pass easily.
“We have a good compromise,” he said.
Pitts said the only objection to the bill at this point was made by a private third-party tax collector.
Shortly after the bill passed the House, S.C. Senator Greg Hembree, R-28, expected it to quickly and smoothly pass through the Senate.
He likes the changes the bill calls for.
“It really just makes it easier to pay,” he said, adding that he didn’t expect it to have any financial impact on business license fees.
“I quite frankly think that it will make a little more money because people will be a little more honest…,” the senator said.
Hembree said the Legislature had been working on the bill for five years, and over that time a lot of proposals have come and gone.
He believes early on there was some fear of the bill just because it’s something new.
The bill as passed by the House calls for a uniform application and a uniform payment date, the first of May.
There can be penalties if it’s not paid on time.
The fee is calculated on gross income for the calendar year of the preceding year. Businesses that have been operating for less than one year will base their fees on the monthly average. The bill also standardizes the business classifications.
The Legislature is on hiatus due to the coronavirus. The word is now that they’ll be back at work in May, but Clemmons acknowledges that might not happen. If they don’t come back until June, it’s likely that the only thing they’ll get done is the state’s budget, and everything else might have to wait until next year.
The business license bill as written called for the new regulations to go into effect in January of 2021.
Pitts says if the Senate doesn’t deal with the bill this session, it will have to go back to the beginning and start the process all over again, causing a delay he’d rather not see after all the work that’s been put into crafting the present bill.
