Corning Credit Union was founded in Corning, New York, in 1936 to assist employees of Corning Glass Works.
Longtime Myrtle Beach resident Gilbert Cushing, 76, was one of them.
“I worked for the Corning Inc., then-Corning Glassworks, for 32 years,” he said, explaining that he was hired to work in its security department in Oct. 1968. “Living in the community, we needed services and Corning was our banking institution.”
On Mar. 23, Cushing became the first person to come through the front door of the credit union's new Myrtle Beach area office. He is one of over one thousand Corning members in the area.
Recently, Corning Credit Union opened its first Myrtle Beach location off Highway 17 at 8703 Highway 17 Bypass S. The credit union plans to open a second location in the Carolina Forest area, according to its website.
Offering locals a new option for community banking, Corning grants members a stake in their local branch while serving the same functions as larger banks.
“We have members, we don’t have stockholders,” said David Wellborn, market development manager at Corning Credit Union. “At the end of the year, if we make money, we give money back to our members.”
Wellborn added that the charter requires members to have specific ties to the community, noting they must “live, work, worship, or do business in a specific geographic area.”
A tax-exempt nonprofit, Corning contributes to community groups and services people who may “have bruised credit.”
“We’re a nonprofit, so we’re much more focused on community efforts — part of our charter is we give back to local nonprofits,” Wellborn said. “If we donate, we have employees that physically volunteer.”
The credit union also operates branches in Wilmington and central Pennsylvania. Wellborn said many of the customers are retirees, adding that locals opened an account in New York then moved to Myrtle Beach.
“If you move, you still retain that account (through corporate),” he said.
Wellborn, who has worked in banking for 20 years, said the growth of the area presented an exciting opportunity to enter community banking.
“Obviously there’s a lot going on in Horry County,” Wellborn said. “Great opportunity in terms of the amount of growth. That’s what brought Corning out here.”
Wellborn said he also felt his extensive rolodex would help “put people in a position to succeed,” citing his connections to car dealerships, real estate developers, attorneys and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.
“I’ve been in Commercial (banking) in Conway for the past ten years,” he said. “I could help business owners struggling to buy a truck, or connect a business owner or potential homeowner to a real estate agent I trust.”
Corning’s Myrtle Beach location will primarily be run digitally.
“We don’t have a lady at the counter,” said Wellborn, adding that it does have an ATM. “We have loan officers in the branch, but they’re more to assist you with electronic banking.”
It's an attempt to reach a younger demographic, he said.
“This is a first for Corning,” Wellborn said. “You look at a lot of the growth that’s going on there, it’s a booming area. We’re looking for folks that are looking to buy that house, to buy the car.”
The Myrtle Beach location currently employs about five employees and is looking to hire one to two mortgage originators and at least five personal bankers to assist with loans and opening new accounts.
Noting one of his employees was previously a car dealer, Wellborn said he was looking for some kind of financial experience but that a college degree was not necessary.
Salaries for mortgage originators runs from $55,000 to $70,000, plus commission, while that for personal bankers ranges from $40,000 to $55,000 depending on experience. Positions include health and retirement benefits.
To learn more about Corning Credit Union, visit https://sc.corningcu.org/s/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.