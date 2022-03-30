Corning Credit Union was founded in Corning, New York, in 1936 to assist employees of Corning Glass Works.

Longtime Myrtle Beach resident Gilbert Cushing, 76, was one of them.

“I worked for the Corning Inc., then-Corning Glassworks, for 32 years,” he said, explaining that he was hired to work in its security department in Oct. 1968. “Living in the community, we needed services and Corning was our banking institution.”

On Mar. 23, Cushing became the first person to come through the front door of the credit union's new Myrtle Beach area office. He is one of over one thousand Corning members in the area.

Recently, Corning Credit Union opened its first Myrtle Beach location off Highway 17 at 8703 Highway 17 Bypass S. The credit union plans to open a second location in the Carolina Forest area, according to its website.

Offering locals a new option for community banking, Corning grants members a stake in their local branch while serving the same functions as larger banks.

“We have members, we don’t have stockholders,” said David Wellborn, market development manager at Corning Credit Union. “At the end of the year, if we make money, we give money back to our members.”

Wellborn added that the charter requires members to have specific ties to the community, noting they must “live, work, worship, or do business in a specific geographic area.”

A tax-exempt nonprofit, Corning contributes to community groups and services people who may “have bruised credit.”

“We’re a nonprofit, so we’re much more focused on community efforts — part of our charter is we give back to local nonprofits,” Wellborn said. “If we donate, we have employees that physically volunteer.”

The credit union also operates branches in Wilmington and central Pennsylvania. Wellborn said many of the customers are retirees, adding that locals opened an account in New York then moved to Myrtle Beach.

“If you move, you still retain that account (through corporate),” he said.